Elliott renews demand to split Marathon Petroleum

FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery following a closed $23 billion deal after the Ohio-based Marathon bought the Texas-based company, forming one of the largest global refiners in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

(Reuters) - Elliott Management on Wednesday renewed its demand for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) to split into three companies, three years after the activist investor asked the refiner to review its operations and consider spinning off businesses.

Elliott, which holds an economic interest of about 2.5% in Marathon, said the renewal call was prompted by the company’s failure to deliver on its previous promises.

Marathon’s retail, refining and midstream assets will be split into three new businesses, with “RefiningCo” becoming the “new Marathon” under Elliott’s proposal.

Shares of the company, down 6% this year as of Tuesday’s close, jumped nearly 7.3% in premarket trading to $59.42.