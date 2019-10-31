Marathon Petroleum to change CEO, split company after hedge fund campaign

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) chief Gary Heminger will leave the company next year and the largest U.S. independent refiner will launch a sweeping restructuring including the spinoff of its retail operations, steps demanded by activist investors.

The changes were a victory for Elliott Management, DE Shaw and other investors that had sought a shakeup to boost the company’s lagging share price following its troubled 2018 acquisition of rival Andeavor. Still, shares on Thursday slid 3.5% to $63.82 in mid-day trade despite third quarter results that topped analysts’ estimates.

The $23 billion Andeavor deal gave Marathon a coast-to-coast refining network. But its shares fell to a two-year low this summer as investors were disappointed with the deal’s impact on results.

Marathon said Chief Executive Officer Heminger would retire next year when his current term ends. He has worked for Marathon since the mid-1970s and has been at the helm since 2011. Greg Goff, a top executive and former CEO of Andeavor, also will leave at year-end, the company said.

Heminger was not available for immediate comment.

Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott, which last month said it owns a 2.5% economic interest in Marathon, has argued a three-way split of the company would boost shareholder value by as much as $40 billion.

As well as spinning off the retail gas station business Speedway, Marathon said it was launching a strategic review of its pipeline and storage operations. The two businesses provide about half of Marathon’s earnings. Speedway will trade as an independent public company after the separation is completed.

Elliott said it supported the moves announced on Thursday, adding it expected these measures would unlock substantial value for shareholders.

Former Andeavor board members Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, who together own about 1.7% of Marathon, also had backed the proposals and had called for Heminger’s immediate removal. The two declined to comment on Thursday.

“We see this (spinoff) as unlocking significant value for current MPC shareholders,” analysts at Edward Jones wrote in a note.

Separately, Marathon beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from transporting higher volumes of crude and natural gas across its pipelines.

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.63 per share, compared to analysts’ average estimates of $1.38 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose 48.6% to $1.10 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. It earned $1.62 a share in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue and other income rose to $31.20 billion from $23.13 billion.

Till a day before Elliott made its call for changes on Sept. 25, Marathon’s shares were down about 6% this year. Shares were up about 12% for the year through Wednesday’s close.

Smaller rival HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) also posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, a week after peers Phillips 66 (PSX.N) and Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported earnings beat.