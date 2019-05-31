Investor reactions mixed to planned tie-up of food producers, BRF and Marfrig

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Investors showed mixed reactions to a proposed tie-up of two of the largest Brazilian food producers, BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods, with shares of both moving in opposite directions as details of the deal were yet to become available.

FILE PHOTO: Meat processing company BRF SA's logo is pictured in its unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Shares of Marfrig were up 4% in morning trading, paring gains after earlier jumping nearly 7%. BRF was down almost 1%.

The deal would create one of the world’s largest animal protein companies, with a more complete meat portfolio that would rival Brazil’s JBS SA, U.S.-based Tyson Foods Inc. and China’s Smithfield Foods.

The potential combination of BRF and Marfrig, which will be discussed for the next 90 days, would give 85% of the new company to BRF, according to both companies.

In a note to clients, XP equity analyst Betina Roxo described the deal as “neutral to positive” for both companies, but said execution risks existed and more details were needed.

“Synergies are hard to assess at this point; however, we see potential out of G&A optimization, selling expenses and commercial opportunities,” she wrote.

Other analysts said there were more reasons for a tie-up deriving from financial synergies than operational.

“Financial logic seems greater than operational logic for a combination,” Goldman Sachs’ analysts wrote.

A deal could help with BRF’s heavy debt, currently at 5.6 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). In a combined company, this ratio would be about 3.1 times EBITDA.

Synergies between beef, pork and poultry were limited, according to BTG Pactual.

“JBS has never actually showed any gains from running Seara and Beef Brazil altogether, or even the fact that both Marfrig and BRF have occasionally divested from each other’s businesses on the grounds that the benefits were not noteworthy,” BTG Pactual said in a note.