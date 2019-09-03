Burger King to roll out Marfrig veggie burgers nationwide in Brazil in Nov

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. fast food group Burger King is seen at a restaurant in Bruettisellen, Switzerland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Burger King (QSR.TO) restaurants in Brazil will begin selling plant-based burgers developed by meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) in Sao Paulo city on Sept. 10, with a countrywide launch set for November, Marfrig said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marfrig’s non-meat hamburger, to be produced in partnership with Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM.N), will sell for 29.90 reais ($7.26) in Brazil, the company said.

The burger has been dubbed the “Rebel Whopper” and responds to the fast-food chain’s market research indicating there is demand for new vegetarian products, Iuri Miranda, chief executive of Burger King in Brazil, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to the restaurant chain, a poll showed 69% of interviewees in Brazil declaring they were “likely or very likely” to buy a plant-based burger if offered at a Burger King, what it says is the highest percentage in the world.

China ranked second with 41% of respondents saying they were likely or very likely to buy a vegetarian burger, the executive said.

Miranda said Brazil’s fast food market is growing above the rate of inflation and is currently worth 400 billion reais.