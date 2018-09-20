FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 20, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Adobe to buy marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) said on Thursday it would buy Marketo Inc, a privately held cloud-based marketing software company, for about $4.75 billion, accelerating the Photoshop maker’s move into the cloud and bolstering its digital marketing business.

An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Adobe’s fiscal year 2018.

Reuters had exclusively reported earlier this month that Adobe was in talks to buy the cloud-based marketing software firm.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.