Adobe to buy marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) said on Thursday it would buy Marketo Inc, a privately held cloud-based marketing software company, for about $4.75 billion, accelerating the Photoshop maker’s move into the cloud and bolstering its digital marketing business.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Adobe’s fiscal year 2018.

Reuters had exclusively reported earlier this month that Adobe was in talks to buy the cloud-based marketing software firm.