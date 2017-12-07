FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says more regulation of cryptocurrencies needed
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 6:47 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank says more regulation of cryptocurrencies needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More regulation and some degree of security are needed to make cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin a serious new asset class for investors, Deutsche Bank Chief Investment Officer Christian Nolting said.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

** “Cryptocurrencies currently represent a highly speculative and unregulated risk investment,” Nolting said in a presentation published on Deutsche Bank’s website on Thursday.

** Because most cryptocurrencies are limited, their inflation risk is low, which means they could offer an alternative to inflation-threatened currencies in crisis countries like Venezuela.

** Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has soared in recent weeks to above $15,000 in what detractors call evidence of a bubble but supporters insist is the start of a new monetary system not dependent on central banks.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
