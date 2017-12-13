FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse weighs offering bitcoin future
December 13, 2017 / 4:17 PM / in 2 hours

Deutsche Boerse weighs offering bitcoin future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is considering the launch of a bitcoin future on its Eurex derivative exchange, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes, next to computer keyboard, are seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

It will take “some time” before a final decision is made, he said.

The development was first reported by German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

Futures of the best-known cryptocurrency made their world debut on a U.S. stock exchange earlier this week.

Germany is carefully monitoring the impact of cryptocurrencies on markets, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans

