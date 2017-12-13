Mexico authorities warn of risks of cryptocurrencies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry and central bank warned on Wednesday of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and investment schemes known as initial coin offerings.

FILE PHOTO - A man touches a screen of a bitcoin ATM in Vilnius, Lithuania December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the authorities, together with banking and securities regulator CNBV, said in a statement that the currency is not officially recognized in Mexico as a legal form of payment.

Some initial coin offerings that originate in Mexico could violate the nation’s law of markets and securities, constituting a financial crime, the authorities said.