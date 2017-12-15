FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Fintech
December 15, 2017 / 5:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

France's Umalis Group to allow billing in bitcoins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Consultants at Umalis Group (MLUMG.PA), an umbrella company for freelancers, will be able to choose to bill clients in bitcoins from January, the French firm said on Friday.

Umalis Group’s announcement follows the decision of Japan’s GMO Internet (9449.T) to start paying up to 100,000 yen ($888) monthly to its employees in bitcoins from February 2018.

While payment in bitcoins may appeal to employees looking to cash in on its enormous increase in value -- more than 1,700 percent since the start of the year -- warnings have grown that the bitcoin bubble may soon burst leaving investors out of pocket.

However, since the launch of bitcoin futures from CBOE Global Markets, trading in the cryptocurrency has calmed from the violent price swings seen in recent weeks.

    “The inauguration on Monday 11 December 2017 of the first bitcoin futures contract ... was a crucial factor in our decision,” Umalis Chief Executive Christian Person said in a statement.

    Umalis Group provides services whereby freelancers seek out and negotiate contracts before allowing the umbrella company to take care of administrative formalities, to 200 consultants, all of whom will be able to bill in bitcoins.

    Umalis Group said it would provide security for its consultants by stipulating that if the price of the bitcoin invoice for the consultant’s services is lower than the price initially agreed in euros, the invoice must be paid in euros.

    GMO Internet will offer payment in bitcoin to around 4,000 employees.

    Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.