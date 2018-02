NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose above $10,000 on Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, as investors bought back the digital currency after having fallen 70 percent from its all-time peak hit around mid-December.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, bitcoin rose as high as $10,095.82 BTC=BTSP and was last at $10,060.26, up 6 percent on the day.

