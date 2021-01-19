Almost 90% see market bubbles in Deutsche Bank investor survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly 90% of respondents in Deutsche Bank’s monthly investor survey said financial markets now had a number of price bubbles, with cryptocurrency Bitcoin and U.S. tech stocks top of the list.

When asked specifically about the 12-month fate of Bitcoin which surged 300% last year, and electric vehicle maker Tesla which soared nearly 750%, a majority of respondents said they were now more likely to halve than double in value.

The study also showed that 71% of the 627 market professionals surveyed did not think the U.S. Federal Reserve would start tapering -- dialling down -- its stimulus before the end of the year.