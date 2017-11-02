FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech crown retreats after central bank unanimous on modest rate hike
November 2, 2017

Czech crown retreats after central bank unanimous on modest rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= retreated from four-year highs against the euro on Thursday, giving up earlier gains as some investors had expected the central bank to take a more hawkish stance in raising interest rates.

Earlier on Thursday the bank raised its main rate to 0.50 percent but in a later statement said the board had been unanimous in only making a 25 basis point hike. A dealer said there was some disappointment in the market as some central bankers had spoken earlier about the possibility of a bigger rate hike.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones

