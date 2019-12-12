Euro, euro zone bank shares rise as ECB's Lagarde notes economic recovery

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks before she gives a sign which will be implemented on the newly printed euro banknotes at the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski//File Photo

(Reuters) - The euro firmed and shares in euro zone banks rose on Thursday as European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the bloc was headed for a slow and steady economic recovery over the coming year.

She said that while risks were skewed to the downside, due to geopolitics, protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, they were less severe than before.

The euro EUR=EBS rose to a new five-week high of $1.11540, while against the pound it firmed to an eight-day high of 84.89 pence EURGBP=. Banking shares .SX7E were up half a percent.

Euro zone bond yields remained lower on the day, with German Bund yields briefly touching a new one-week low at -0.34% DE10YT=RR.