Business News
September 10, 2020 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs sees double-digit returns in emerging market junk

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts at Goldman Sachs have forecast double-digit returns on high yield - also known as junk - emerging market bonds over next 12 months if the world gets over its coronavirus worries.

“We continue to think EM HY sovereigns offer the best risk-adjusted total return opportunity: our 12m target of ~600bp for EM HY spreads (from ~730bp currently) implies double-digit total return potential,” Goldman said in a note on Thursday.

The investment bank also forecast emerging market governments would issue at least $150 billion of dollar-denominated debt this year as they look to tackle the crisis, though it could be even higher.

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker

