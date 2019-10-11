Business News
October 11, 2019 / 9:11 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

'Bearish paralysis' sees $11.1 billion flow into bonds in past week: BAML

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of $11.1 billion flowed into bond funds in the week to Wednesday as investors left stocks amid a “bearish paralysis” on Wall Street, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

Investors pulled $9.8 billion from equity funds during the week as they remained cautious against an uncertain global backdrop caused by the United States-China trade war, the threat of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and the risk of recession, the bank said, citing EPFR data.

