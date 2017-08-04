FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors dump healthcare stocks, appetite for tech fades: BAML
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 4, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

Investors dump healthcare stocks, appetite for tech fades: BAML

Claire Milhench

3 Min Read

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - Healthcare stocks suffered their largest outflows in six months after U.S. attempts to repeal Obamacare crashed and burned, while appetite for tech stocks faded after a strong run, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data showed on Friday.

The weekly data, which tracks fund flows from Wednesday to Wednesday, showed investors pulled $900 million from healthcare stocks, the largest outflows in 27 weeks, after Republican party attempts to scrap Obamacare in the United States failed.

Technology stocks, which have had a rollercoaster ride over the last two months, also fell from favor, with some $100 million of outflows.

Year-to-date inflows to the tech sector are on track for a record 18 percent asset growth in 2017 with the S&P tech index .SPLRCT up around 22 percent, but despite strong earnings-per-share growth, inflows are now slowing, the bank noted.

Global tech stocks leapt on Aug. 2, with Asian component-makers hitting 17-year peaks after stellar earnings from Apple (AAPL.O). But the Apple halo effect soon faded with tech shares tumbling on Aug. 3 as traders rushed to bank profits.

More broadly, BAML noted a “risk off” sentiment among investors with bond funds attracting $7.3 billion overall, compared with inflows of $2.3 billion for equities.

Within fixed income, safe haven government and treasury bond funds attracted $200 million, the first in three weeks. But the lion’s share went to investment grade corporate bonds, which pulled in $5.8 billion, and emerging market debt, which attracted $1.9 billion.

On the equities side investors continued to shun the United States, withdrawing $2.7 billion in a seventh straight week of outflows. By contrast, emerging markets attracted $2.2 billion, Europe $1.3 billion and Japan $800 million.

Year to date, U.S. stocks have suffered almost $100 billion of outflows, whilst flows for the rest of the world are flat, BAML said.

Emerging market equities continued to top BAML’s league table of cross-asset winners and losers, returning over 26 percent year-to-date. European equities are in second place, delivering 20.3 percent in U.S.-dollar terms.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.