Investors pull more than $10 billion from stocks, keep piling into bonds: BAML

LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity funds have seen outflows of $10.3 billion in the past week as rising U.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to take shelter in safe-haven government bonds.

About $3 trillion in value have been wiped off global equities in May as an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies stoked fears of a recession.

U.S. equities saw outflows of $8.4 billion, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Investors continue to shun European equities, which have seen outflows in 62 of the past 64 weeks.

Barclays said on Thursday that investors’ exposure to European equities is falling “precipitously” as the region remains “hostage to trade uncertainty and messy politics”.

Bond funds had a 21st straight week of inflows with investors plowing in $6.9 billion for the week to May 29, BAML data showed.