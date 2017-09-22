FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech stocks attract second-largest weekly flows on record: BAML
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in a month

Tech stocks attract second-largest weekly flows on record: BAML

Claire Milhench

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Technology stocks attracted $1 billion in the week to Wednesday, their second largest inflow on record, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) data showed on Friday, after Apple launched a new iPhone and chipmakers rallied.

The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The technology sector .SPLRCT has been the best performing on the S&P 500 this year, up more than 25 percent, far outpacing the broader index's .SPX 11.7 percent growth.

Tech stocks surged last Friday after two days of declines, helped by a 1 percent rise in Apple Inc (AAPL.O), its first gains since the launch of its iPhone X.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) led a rise in chipmakers, jumping over 6 percent to a record high as analysts noted the semiconductor firm’s forays into artificial intelligence, cloud computing and self-driving cars.

BAML said the flows into the tech sector were second only to those in late January 2017. Overall, equities attracted $2.7 billion, their fifth straight week of inflows.

The bank’s analysts noted a rotation into more cyclical sectors, with financials attracting $1.1 billion, their largest inflows in seven weeks, and materials $300 million, a 26-week peak.

Emerging markets continued to attract the lion’s share of equity flows, pulling in $2 billion, compared with $1.8 billion for European stocks.

Emerging market stocks lead the bank’s league table of cross-asset winners, returning almost 32 percent year-to-date, while European equities are second with 23.2 percent.

Investors withdrew $300 million from U.S. stocks, and $1.4 billion from Japanese equities - their first outflows in 10 weeks.

Bonds attracted $5.6 billion in total, with investors putting $4.3 billion into investment grade bonds and $1.3 billion into emerging debt. Government bond and Treasury funds suffered their first outflows in six weeks, with redemptions of $500 million.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.