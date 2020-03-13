Cash is king: BofA says investors stick record $137 billion into cash

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors stormed out of bonds, equities and every other major asset class and piled into cash in a wild week for markets that saw trillions of dollars wiped out amid rising recession fears due to the coronavirus pandemic, BofA said on Friday.

Analysts at BofA, parsing weekly data from flow tracking specialist EPFR, said cash saw $136.9 billion of inflows, the largest ever. Investors withdrew a record $25.9 billion from bond funds in the week to Wednesday.

World stocks .MIWD00000PUS were set on Friday for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis after a 10% drop on Thursday.

BofA said the “crash” in markets reflected fears of economic recession, debt defaults, forced Wall Street liquidations and policy impotence or incompetence.

Rate cuts from many central banks and stimulus measures from governments have not been enough to soothe investors’ fears as the economic damage from the virus is still hard to assess.

