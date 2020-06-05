Corporate bond rush gathers pace as economies reopen: BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors pumped a record $32.5 billion into corporate bond funds last week, Bank of America said on Friday, encouraged by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond buying programme and on optimism about economies opening-up after two months of lockdown.

Risk assets across the world have rallied in recent weeks as governments and central banks announced unprecedented stimulus to ward off economic damage from coronavirus lockdowns.

The risk-on mood helped equity funds attract $6.2 billion, with Europe seeing its first inflow in eight weeks. World stocks .MIWD00000PUS have now recovered more than three quarters of the losses incurred following the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors poured a record $20.8 billion into investment grade bonds and $10.2 billion into risky junk bonds in the week to June 3, BofA’s fund flow data showed.

Returns on U.S. high-yield bonds had fallen to their lowest level since 2008 in March, but the Fed’s decision in April triggered a rush back into junk bonds.

With falling threat of second wave of infections during the reopening of economies, BofA said emerging market equity funds, which have seen outflows for the past 16 weeks, and small cap stocks were the “best buys”.

The switch to risk has led to lower cash allocation with money market funds seeing a redemption of $16.7 billion, the highest level since January.

BofA’s sentiment gauge, the Bull & Bear indicator, rose to 0.4, still implying extreme bearishness, which usually heralds a big bounce, it added.

(Graphic: Fed's balance sheet versus VIX - here)

(Graphic: Europe lags YTD - here)