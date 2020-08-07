Business News
Flight to safety: Investors load up on cash, gold, dump equities

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors fled for safety over the past week, flocking to cash, gold and investment-grade bonds, BofA’s fund flow statistics showed on Friday, as the United States awaited for Congress to approve more stimulus amid a rising COVID-19 caseload

The trepidation over the fate of the stimulus package saw $7.4 billion leave equity funds in the week to Wednesday, the data showed. Promising fund flows into European equities over the past month also faltered with $1 billion flowing out.

U.S. equity funds witnessed the biggest outflows in six weeks, shedding $6.5 billion, the data showed.

Gold, which pierced through $2,000 to reach record highs this week, attracted $2.7 billion. Investment-grade bond funds meanwhile pulled in $14.7 billion as investors followed central banks, which continue to load up on bonds.

Central bank asset purchases now run at a pace of $2 billion per hour, BofA said.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao

