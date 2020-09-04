Investors flock to gold, bonds ahead of 'choppy' pre-U.S. election trade: BofA

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors poured money into bond and gold funds in the week to Sept. 2 and pulled out of equities, BofA’s weekly flow statistics showed on Friday, as U.S. election fears curbed risk appetite.

BofA sees markets remaining "choppy" with the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX stocks index hitting 3,630 before the Nov. 3 election.

Bond funds saw $22 billion of inflows with investment grade bonds attracting $16.6 billion, the third highest ever, BofA said. That was fuelled by central bank asset purchases that have been running at $1.4 billion per hour since March, when the coronavirus pandemic roiled financial markets.