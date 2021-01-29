Rush to stocks continues amid retail frenzy: BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors’ cash continued to flow at unprecedented levels into stocks last week amid a retail trading frenzy which saw shares in GameStop soar over 2500% year-to-date at one point, BofA’s weekly flow data showed on Friday.

Inflows in the last three months soared to a record $272 billion while U.S. small cap firms, at the centre of the current amateur trading fever, saw its second largest ever inflow of $29 billion.

Bofa analysts added they expected to see a 10% correction in equity markets in the coming months.