More money poured into stocks in past five months than over last 12 years: BofA

FILE PHOTO: The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors have pumped more money into equities over the past five months than in the last 12 years, BofA’s weekly flow figures showed on Friday, as ultra-easy monetary policies and unprecedented stimulus has sparked a secular shift into stocks.

BofA said $576 billion had gone into equity funds in the past five months, beating the combined $452 billion inflows seen in the last 12 years,

Based on clients’ asset allocations, Bofa said a record 63.6% of the money was invested in stocks, 18.5% in debt and 11.6% in cash.

The exuberance has however slowed in recent weeks, with investors pouring $22.7 billion into cash during the week to Wednesday, on top of the nearly $100 billion committed in the last two weeks.