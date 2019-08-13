BAML: investors most bullish on bonds since 2008 financial crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors are most bullish on bonds since the 2008 global financial crisis as simmering U.S.-China trade tensions increase the chances of a recession, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest monthly survey showed.

Investors said U.S. government bonds were the “most crowded” trade for the third straight month, while they saw the trade war as the top risk to markets.

One-third of investors surveyed by BAML expect a global recession in the next 12 months, the highest such reading since 2011.

The “onus is on Fed/ECB/PBoC to restore animal spirits,” Michael Hartnett, the bank’s chief investment strategist, said.

In equities, the United States is seen as the most preferred region over the next 12 months, while they continue to shun Europe.

Some 224 panelists with $553 billion in assets under management participated in the survey between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.