SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures extended their gains and rose more than 1 percent in Asian hours on Tuesday as remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping helped soothe investor jitters over U.S.-China trade tensions.

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The S&P 500 E-mini futures ESc1 rose 1.0 percent, and Asian shares also pushed higher, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAPJ0000PUS gaining 0.5 percent on the day.