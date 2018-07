(Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average .N225 opened down 0.49 percent at 21,679.00 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.37 percent to 1,686.47.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai