May 22, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global M&A hits record $2 trillion in year to date

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global mergers and acquisitions have already reached $2 trillion in 2018, a record for the value of deals in the period, Thomson Reuters data showed on Tuesday.

A flurry of deals at the start of the week, particularly in the United States with the $11.1 billion merger of GE’s (GE.N) transportation business and rail equipment maker Wabtec (WAB.N), helped reach the milestone.

The last two periods when M&A reached similar levels were in 2007 ($1.8 trillion), a year before the financial crisis and in 2000 ($1.5 trillion), just before the bursting of the dot.com bubble of technology and internet related stocks.

About $28 billion in U.S. deals were announced on Monday, with activity in power, financials, and real estate.

Europe has also seen a deals boom, with April recording the highest value of monthly deals in 10 years, Thomson Reuters data shows, while M&A activity between the United States and Britain hit a 19-year high of $89.6 billion.

    And globally, M&A shows no sign of pausing, with Sony Corp (6758.T) saying on Tuesday it would pay $2.3 billion for control of EMI, becoming the world’s largest music publisher.

    Meanwhile, German conglomerate Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is closing in on a $62.5 billion takeover of U.S. Monsanto (MON.N).

    To view a graphic on MNA, click: reut.rs/2GI5RmS

    Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Alexander Smith

