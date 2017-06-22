U.S. Fed buys $7 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $400 million

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $6.971 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, compared with $4.715 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $400 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.