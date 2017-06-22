FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
U.S. Fed buys $7 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $400 million
#Big Story 10
June 22, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in 2 months

U.S. Fed buys $7 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $400 million

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $6.971 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, compared with $4.715 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $400 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300

