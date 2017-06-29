FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed buys $5.1 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
June 29, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 2 months ago

Fed buys $5.1 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $5.107 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, compared with $6.971 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $400 million the prior week.

