Nasdaq short interest up 1.9 percent in late May

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.9 percent in the second half of May, the exchange said on Monday.

As of May 31, short interest rose to about 8.388 billion shares, compared with 8.234 billion shares as of May 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.