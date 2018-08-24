FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018

Nasdaq short interest up 0.3 percent in early August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent in the first half of August, the exchange said on Friday.

As of Aug. 15, short interest rose to about 8.407 billion shares, compared with 8.381 billion shares as of July 31.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

