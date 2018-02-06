FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:35 AM / in 2 hours

European pirouette leaves U.S. stock futures pointing higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to an early rebound for Wall Street’s main markets on Tuesday, after a sharp u-turn in Europe erased overnight Asian bets on further losses.

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent respectively by mid-morning in Europe having been as much as 3 percent lower during the Asian session.

Futures turned positive as European stocks pared losses, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 1.6 percent by 0930 GMT, having sunk more than 3 percent at the open.

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Dow indices slumping more than 4.0 percent, as the Dow notched its biggest intraday decline in history with a nearly 1,600-point drop and Wall Street erased its gains for the year.

Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Helen Reid

