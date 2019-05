FILE PHOTO: Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson speaks during an interview with Reuters in a hotel in Berlin, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

(Reuters) - Hotel-chain Marriott International Inc said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and he plans to start treatment immediately.

Sorenson will remain in his role while undergoing treatment, which will begin next week with chemotherapy, the company said.