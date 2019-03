FILE PHOTO: Signage for the New York Marriott Marquis is seen in Manhattan, New York, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc said on Friday it was evaluating activist investor Jonathan Litt’s nomination for a seat on the hotel chain’s board.

Land & Buildings, founded by Litt, has a 0.03 percent stake in Marriott as of Dec. 31.