(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc said on Monday it expects full-year profit of $7.65 to $8.50 per share by 2021.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $7.72 per share in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

Shareholders could see $1.9 billion to $2 billion in dividends and $7.6 billion to $9 billion in share repurchases over the three-year period, the company said.