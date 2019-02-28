Marriott revenue, FY forecast miss estimates on weak demand

FILE PHOTO: A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast lower-than-expected full year profit, hurt by weak demand in North America, its largest market.

RevPAR growth - a key measure of hotel health - in the region during the quarter was hurt by labor strikes in eight markets in North America and weaker-than-expected demand for the industry.

The world’s largest hotel chain now expects full year worldwide revPAR forecast between 1 and 3 percent, from a previously announced range of 2-3 percent.

The company also said North America’s RevPAR to grow in the range of 1 to 2 percent in the current quarter, reflecting the impact of the government shutdown offset by a favorable calendar comparison.

Shares of the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, fell 2 percent to $122.95 after the bell.

The company expects full year 2019 profit per share in the range $5.87 to $6.10, well below analysts’ estimates of $6.32, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.39.

Net income rose to $317 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $114 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.29 billion from $5.25 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $5.48 billion.