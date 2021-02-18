Marriott warns on group bookings after first annual loss in over a decade

(Reuters) - Marriott on Thursday signaled that the pace of bookings by groups would plunge further in 2021 after a pandemic-driven collapse in travel pushed the world’s largest hotel chain to its first annual loss in more than a decade.

Hotel occupancy rates have recovered from the pandemic lows hit last year, but the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus has cast a shadow on the recovery of the hospitality industry.

Analysts expect a wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines later this year to first aid a rebound in leisure travel, leaving business travel-reliant hotel chains including Marriott and smaller rival Hilton Worldwide struggling for longer.

Marriott estimated that the pace of bookings at its group business - which make up about 20% of its annual bookings - would drop by 57% this year compared with an already poor 2020.

But mass vaccinations are expected to slow the decline to between 25% and 30% in the second half of 2021, it said.

“On the group front, (cancellations) have slowed for the second half of 2021, and they are at normal levels for 2022,” said Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations.

Earlier this week, Hilton also forecast an improvement in the group business in the latter half of the year.

Marriott’s results come days after the death of its Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson. The company is expected to announce a new CEO in the next two weeks.

Its fourth-quarter revenue plunged 60% to $2.17 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $2.40 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Quarterly net loss was $164 million, compared with a profit of $279 million a year earlier.

The company posted an annual net loss of $267 million, its first since 2009.