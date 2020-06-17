Mars Inc says evaluating changing Uncle Ben's brand image

FILE PHOTO: Mars bars are seen in this picture illustration taken February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Mars Inc is “evaluating all possibilities” regarding changes to its Uncle Ben’s rice brand image, the food company told Reuters on Wednesday, following news that PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) was dropping its Aunt Jemima brand.

“As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “We recognize that one way we can do this is by evolving the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity.”

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes or timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” she said.