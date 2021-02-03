Marubeni to hasten planned sale of stakes in coal-fired power plants: CFO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni plans to hasten the planned sale of its stakes in coal-fired power plants worldwide to reflect a growing global move toward decarbonisation, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Takayuki Furuya said on Wednesday.

The company, which is also involved in development and operation of an industrial park and power infrastructure in Myanmar, does not know how this week’s coup would impact its businesses yet, but it is closely watching the situation, Furuya told a news conference.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party in early morning raids.