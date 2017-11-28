FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2017 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Marvell forecasts strong fourth quarter on connectivity chip demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) forecast strong results for the current quarter while delivering higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter, boosted by robust demand for its networking and connectivity chips.

Shares of Hamilton, Bermuda-domiciled Marvell rose 2 percent in after-market trading to $23.75.

The results come days after Marvell said it would buy smaller rival Cavium Inc (CAVM.O) for about $6 billion, seeking to expand its wireless connectivity chip business.

Marvell expects adjusted earnings of 29 to 33 cents per share and revenue of $595 million to $625 million in the quarter ending January 2018.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27 cents per share and revenue of $590.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marvell mainly makes chips used for reading and writing data on hard-disk and flash drives.

Revenue from that business slipped in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, but revenue rose in its other two businesses - networking and WiFi connectivity chips - which together make up 41 percent of overall revenue.

The company’s net income from continuing operations rose to $149.4 million or 30 cents per share, from $83.2 million or 16 cents per share. Excluding items, Marvell earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $616.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 33 cents per share and revenue of $613.6 million.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
