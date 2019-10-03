U.S. Coast Guard officer said to plot attacks pleads guilty to weapons, drug charges

(Reuters) - A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who was arrested in February after prosecutors said he was plotting to attack Democratic politicians and TV personalities pleaded guilty on Thursday to weapons and drug charges, changing his earlier not-guilty plea.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 50, who has been in federal custody since his arrest, previously denied the four charges contained in an indictment handed up shortly after his arrest.

In U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland, Hasson pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing firearm silencers and the painkiller Tramadol, as well as possession of firearms by an addict of a controlled substance.

Hasson was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, when he will face a maximum combined 31 years in prison, Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said.

“I look forward to the opportunity for the government to present additional evidence to the court at sentencing,” Hur said in a statement.

Hasson’s attorney did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

After his arrest, authorities said they seized a cache of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his Silver Spring, Maryland, home.

Prosecutors had said Hasson was a “domestic terrorist” and a self-described white supremacist with a list of potential shooting targets, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and MSNBC television host Joe Scarborough.

“There is an intent to murder innocent civilians,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Sykes said at a Feb. 21 court hearing, citing a draft email Hasson allegedly wrote.

But Julie Stelzig, Hasson’s public defender at the time, said Hasson’s gun collection was not extraordinarily large and argued that he should not be held accountable for writing disturbing emails that he ultimately did not send.

“We are not yet a country that criminalizes people for their thoughts,” Stelzig said.

Despite prosecutors’ claims that Hasson intended to carry out attacks, he was never charged with related crimes.

Hasson, a former U.S. Marine, had been assigned to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington.