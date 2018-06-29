FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Maryland newsroom rampage 'filled our hearts with grief'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has frequently criticized the media, on Friday lamented a shooting in a Maryland newsroom in which five people were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference to mark six months since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in the White House East Room in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief. Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job,” Trump said before a speech to celebrate the tax overhaul law.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
