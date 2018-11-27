Maryland police called about active shooter at Walter Reed hospital

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Montgomery County police in Maryland confirmed on Tuesday they were called to assist with a report of an active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The police confirmation came after U.S. Representative Dutch Ruppersberger posted on Twitter that there were reports of an active shooter at the medical center.

There were no immediate reports of gunshots or injuries.

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others,” Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter.

Walter Reed is the nation’s largest joint military medical center.