Possible active shooter reported at Walter Reed hospital outside Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reports of a possible active shooter at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington in Bethesda, Maryland, were being investigated by police on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Police Department spokesman Rick Goodale said authorities had not confirmed the report as of 3 p.m. ET, around 35 minutes after the initial emergency call. There were no immediate reports of gunshots or injuries.

The military base that hosts the medical center, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, told people on Twitter to find a vehicle or building and “lockdown” while police searched the facility.

Dutch Ruppersberger, a U.S. congressman from Maryland, said on Twitter that he was at the center.

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter,” Ruppersberger wrote. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.”

A spokeswoman for Ruppersberger could not immediately be reached for comment.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the largest joint military hospital in the United States, specializing in care for veterans of the U.S. Navy and Army and their families. It provides care to more than 1 million beneficiaries per year.

