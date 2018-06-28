Multiple fatalities in Maryland newspaper office shooting: Fox

(Reuters) - Several people were fatally shot at a newspaper office in the Maryland capital of Annapolis on Thursday and a suspect was apprehended, the local sheriff told Fox News.

Police officers talk to a man as they respond to an active shooter inside a city building in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News the incident took place outside the Capital Gazette office.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, said that multiple people had been shot, according to a report from the Baltimore Sun, which owns the paper.

Agents from the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the incident, the bureau tweeted.

Local police in Anne Arundel County have not responded to the reports of deaths or injuries but cited an active shooter.

Live video images showed people leaving the building, walking through a parking lot with their hands in the air.

Police also went to the offices of the Baltimore Sun as a precaution, that paper reported.