May 7, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect at large: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shooting at a suburban home outside Washington, D.C., on Monday has left multiple people dead and the suspected shooter is still at large, police said.

Officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call found “multiple fatalities” at a home near Brookeville, Maryland, about 25 miles north of the U.S. capital, the Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be known to police, but is not in custody, it said. Police urged area residents to shelter in place.

Authorities cannot confirm if the incident was domestic in nature “but do not believe this was random,” the police statement said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse

