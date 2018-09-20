'Multiple victims' reported in shooting in Maryland

(Reuters) - Several people were shot on Thursday in Perryman, Maryland, at a Rite Aid distribution center, according to authorities, and NBC News reported the suspected shooter, a woman, was “down.”

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been killed, and details of the incident remained largely unknown as of 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT).

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter that officers were dispatched to the incident shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). A law enforcement briefing for reporters was scheduled for 11:45 a.m. (1545 GMT).

An NBC reporter, Pete Williams, said multiple law enforcement sources told him that the shooter was a woman and that she was “down.”

Harford County officials did not immediately confirm the NBC report.

Perryman is 34 miles (55 km) northeast of Baltimore. The Rite Aid distribution center sits among a number of warehouses. Representatives for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The center is a few miles from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a large Army facility where military technology is developed and tested, according to Harford County’s website.

Governor Larry Hogan said his office was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting.”

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Agents from the Baltimore offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI also responded, the agencies said.

The shooting occurred a day after a man shot and wounded four people, including a police officer, at a Pennsylvania court building before he was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.