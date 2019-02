DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based Mashreqbank has started marketing dollar-denominated bonds with an initial price guidance of about 200 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Mashreqbank expects to raise $500 million with the issue, the document said.

BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Mashreqbank, Nomura and Societe Generale have been hired to arrange the deal.