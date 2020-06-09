MasMovil shareholder asks board to seek better bid as current offer too low

FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the logo of Masmovil is seen during its bourse debut in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Investment fund AllianceBernstein (AWF.N), which holds a stake in Spanish telecom firm MasMovil (MASM.MC), said on Tuesday the takeover offer filed by three private equity funds is too low and asked its board to seek better terms or rival bids.

Buyout funds KKR (KKR.N), Cinven and Providence launched a 2.96 billion euro ($3.34 billion) offer on MasMovil on June 1.

AllianceBernstein holds 1.25% in MasMovil, according to data from Eikon.